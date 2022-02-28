Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $39.24, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion, up 16.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion, which would represent changes of +55.47% and +15.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. Schlumberger currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Schlumberger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.