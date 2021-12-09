Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $30.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 5.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

Schlumberger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 77.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 10.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $22.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.29% and -3.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Schlumberger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.29.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

