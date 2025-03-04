Schlumberger (SLB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the latest trading day at $39.08, indicating a -1.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.85% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 1.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.63 billion, indicating a 0.84% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $38.63 billion, signifying shifts of -0.88% and +6.45%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Schlumberger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Schlumberger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.9.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 9.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.