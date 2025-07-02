Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $35.91, moving +2.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 3.2% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Schlumberger in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 18, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 12.94% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.48 billion, showing a 7.21% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $35.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.26% and -0.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% lower. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.9 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 9.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.5.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

