Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q4

Schlumberger Limited SLB has reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 71 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 41 cents.

The oilfield service giant recorded total quarterly revenues of $7,879 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,821 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $6,225 million.

The strong quarterly results have been primarily driven by strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America.

Dividend Hike

Schlumberger’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, indicating a 43% increase from the last paid dividend.

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Digital & Integration unit totaled $1,012 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Pre-tax operating income of $382 million was up 14%. The outperformance resulted from higher Asset Performance Solutions project revenues in Ecuador, and increased exploration data and digital sales in North America and internationally.

Revenues in the Reservoir Performance unit increased 21% year over year to $1,554 million. Pre-tax operating income was $282 million, rising 41%. The upside in profit was led by higher land and offshore activities.

Revenues in the Well Construction segment rose 35% from the year-earlier quarter’s level to $3,229 million. Pre-tax operating income improved 85% to $679 million. Strong activities and price improvements in Latin America aided the segment.

Revenues in the Production Systems segment amounted to $2,215 million, up 26% from the year-ago quarter’s numbers. Pre-tax operating income improved 49% year over year to $238 million. The segment was aided by new projects and increased product deliveries, particularly in Europe/CIS/Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Cash Flow & Financials

Schlumberger generated a free cash flow of $855 million.

The capital expenditure of Schlumberger in the quarter was $572 million. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had approximately $2,894 million in cash and short-term investments. It had long-term debt of $10,594 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Outlook

For 2023, Schlumberger has given its capital budget of $2.5-$2.6 billion, indicating an increase from the $2.3 billion reported in 2022.

