Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q3

Schlumberger Limited SLB has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 36 cents.

The oilfield service giant recorded total quarterly revenues of $7,477 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,143 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $5,847 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America.

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Digital & Integration unit totaled $900 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Pre-tax operating income of $305 million was up 7%. The outperformance resulted from higher digital sales across all areas and APS project revenues, mainly in Canada.

Revenues in the Reservoir Performance unit increased 22% year over year to $1,456 million. Pre-tax operating income was $244 million, rising 28%. The upside in profit was led by higher land and offshore activities.

Revenues in the Well Construction segment rose 36% from the year-earlier quarter’s level to $3,084 million. Pre-tax operating income improved 92% to $664 million. Strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America aided the segment.

Revenues in the Production Systems segment amounted to $2,150 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter’s numbers. Pre-tax operating income improved 36% year over year to $224 million. The segment was aided by new projects and increased product deliveries, particularly in Europe/CIS/Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Cash Flow & Financials

Schlumberger generated a free cash flow of $1,063 million.

The capital expenditure of Schlumberger in the quarter was $382 million. As of Sept 30, 2022, the company had approximately $3,609 million in cash and short-term investments. It had long-term debt of $12,452 million at the end of the third quarter.

Outlook

For 2022, Schlumberger has given its capital budget of $2.2 billion.

Schlumberger currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

