Schlumberger (SLB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the latest trading day at $49.42, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Schlumberger in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 19.05% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.67 billion, up 12.06% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $37.29 billion, representing changes of +18.79% and +12.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Schlumberger holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Schlumberger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.34.

It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 0.89 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

