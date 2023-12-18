Schlumberger (SLB) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $52.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Schlumberger in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.84, reflecting a 18.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9 billion, up 14.21% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $33.12 billion, indicating changes of +36.24% and +17.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Schlumberger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17 for its industry.

One should further note that SLB currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

