US Markets
SLB

Schlumberger raises revenue forecast as oilfield services demand booms

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Schlumberger NV on Friday raised its annual revenue forecast, buoyed by higher demand for its oilfield services from producers looking to raise output as oil prices surged.

Adds revenue forecast, shares

July 22 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV SLB.N on Friday raised its annual revenue forecast, buoyed by higher demand for its oilfield services from producers looking to raise output as oil prices surged.

Global crude prices hovered above $100 per barrel in the quarter, fueled by tight supplies following sanctions on major producer Russia and energy consumption returning to near pre-pandemic levels.

Schlumberger's results round off a mixed quarter from the world's largest oilfield service providers. While Baker Hughes BKR.N warned that the demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months is "deteriorating", Halliburton Co HAL.N predicted "multiple years" of increased activity.

Schlumberger said revenue for 2022 is expected to rise in the high-teens, which translates to at least $27 billion.

The company posted a net income of $959 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $431 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Schlumberger's shares rose 2.7% to $34.52 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB BKR HAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular