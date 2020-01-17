Markets
SLB

Schlumberger Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call AT 8:30 AM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on January 17, 20120, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investorcenter.slb.com/events

To listen to the call, dial +1 (844) 721-7241 (US) or +1 (409) 207-6955 (International). access code is 4013483.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 207-1041 (US) or +1 (402) 970-0847 (International) with access code 5581807.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular