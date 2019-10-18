Markets
Schlumberger Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call AT 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 18, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investorcenter.slb.com/investor-overview

To listen to the call, dial +1 (800) 288-8967 (US) or +1 (612) 333-4911 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 475-6701 (US) or +1 (320) 365-3844 (International) with access code 471224.

