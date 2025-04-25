Schlumberger Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on April 25, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/581727555

To listen to the call, dial +1 (833) 470-1428 (US) or +1 (404) 975-4839 (International), access code 114893.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 813-9403 (US) or +1 (929) 458-6194 (International), access code 541892.

