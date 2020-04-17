Markets
Schlumberger Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 17, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.slb.com/irwebcast

To listen to the call, dial +1 (844) 721-7241 (US) or +1 (409) 207-6955 (International), Access code 4013483.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 207-1041 (US) or +1 (402) 970-0847 (International), Access code 8905486.

