Markets
PBR

Schlumberger To Provide Services For Up To 35 Ultra-Deepwater Wells Of Petrobras

September 25, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), an oilfield service provider, said on Thursday that it has bagged a contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) to provide services and technology for up to 35 ultra-deepwater wells in the Santos Basin, Offshore Brazil.

The wells, which are part of the second development of the Atapu and Sépia fields, aim for oil and gas beneath thick salt layers, located up to 2,000 meters below the ocean's surface.

"The completions work is scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and will feature advanced services and technology from SLB's completions portfolio, such as SLB's Electris™ high-flow-rate interval control valves, which are designed to increase production control and recovery from geologically complex, high-flow-rate wells," the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PBR
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.