US Markets
SLB

Schlumberger posts third straight quarterly loss as oil rout hits services demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICHARD CARSON

Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV on Friday posted its third straight quarterly loss as this year's prolonged slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic compelled its major energy customers to shun drilling.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV SLB.N on Friday posted its third straight quarterly loss as this year's prolonged slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic compelled its major energy customers to shun drilling.

The company reported a net loss of $82 million, or 6 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Schlumberger reported a net loss of $11.38 billion, or $8.22 per share, a year earlier, due to impairment charges on some of the company's past investments.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB BKR HAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular