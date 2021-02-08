Schlumberger New Energy names Lamber as CEO of hydrogen production venture

Updates with background on the venture, details on CEO

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Schlumberger's SLB.N New Energy division on Monday appointed Florence Lamber as the chief executive officer of its Genvia venture, effective March 1.

Florence brings more than 20 years of experience in new energy technologies and was previously CEO of CEA-LITEN in Grenoble, France.

Last month, Schlumberger New Energy, French government-funded research firm CEA and other partners, announced the European Commission's approval for Genvia, which is a clean hydrogen production technology venture.

Genvia will focus on the development and industrial deployment of a electrolyzer technology for clean hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier and a key component of energy transition for many countries targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.