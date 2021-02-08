US Markets
SLB

Schlumberger New Energy names Florence Lamber as CEO of clean energy venture

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Schlumberger New Energy on Monday appointed Florence Lamber as the chief executive officer of the Genvia clean hydrogen production technology venture, effective March 1, 2021.

Top oifield services firm Schlumberger's SLB.N New Energy group focuses on marketing low-carbon or carbon-neutral technology.

