Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.42, the dividend yield is 2.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $19.42, representing a -52.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.14 and a 63.61% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Halliburton Company (HAL) and Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -61.66%, compared to an industry average of -26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 46.62% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 6.04%.

