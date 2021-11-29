Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.7, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $29.7, representing a -19.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.87 and a 42.93% increase over the 52 week low of $20.78.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.91%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLE with an increase of 6.78% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 9.27%.

