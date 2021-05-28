Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.34, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $31.34, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.33 and a 128.76% increase over the 52 week low of $13.70.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.63%, compared to an industry average of 35.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHME with an increase of 41.26% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 7.51%.

