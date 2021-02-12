Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $26.37, representing a -25.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.38 and a 122.16% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Halliburton Company (HAL) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.58. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.57%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 54.65% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 6.9%.

