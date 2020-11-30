Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.88, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $21.88, representing a -46.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.14 and a 84.33% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Halliburton Company (HAL) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.61. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.6%, compared to an industry average of -24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an increase of 25.38% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 6.84%.

