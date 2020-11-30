Dividends
SLB

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.88, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLB was $21.88, representing a -46.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.14 and a 84.33% increase over the 52 week low of $11.87.

SLB is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Halliburton Company (HAL) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT). SLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.61. Zacks Investment Research reports SLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.6%, compared to an industry average of -24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SLB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)
  • iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an increase of 25.38% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of SLB at 6.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular