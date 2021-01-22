Schlumberger Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $374 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $333 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $309 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.8% to $5.53 billion from $8.23 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $309 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $5.53 Bln vs. $8.23 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.