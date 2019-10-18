Schlumberger Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):

-Earnings: -$11.38 million in Q3 vs. $644 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$8.22 in Q3 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $596 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $8.54 billion in Q3 vs. $8.50 billion in the same period last year.

