Markets
SLB

Schlumberger Ltd. Q1 Income Advances

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $510 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $488 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.96 billion from $5.22 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $510 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.96 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular