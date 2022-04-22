Schlumberger Ltd. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $510 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $488 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.96 billion from $5.22 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $510 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.96 Bln vs. $5.22 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.