Schlumberger Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):

-Earnings: -$7.38 billion in Q1 vs. $0.42 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.32 in Q1 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $0.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $7.46 billion in Q1 vs. $7.88 billion in the same period last year.

