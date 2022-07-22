Schlumberger Ltd. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $959 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $431 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $715 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $6.77 billion from $5.63 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $959 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.77 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $27 Bln

