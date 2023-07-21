Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.033 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $959 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $8.099 billion from $6.773 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.033 Bln. vs. $959 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $8.099 Bln vs. $6.773 Bln last year.

