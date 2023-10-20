Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.12 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $8.31 billion from $7.48 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.12 Bln. vs. $907 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $8.31 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.

