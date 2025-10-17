Schlumberger Ltd. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $739 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.186 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.027 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $8.928 billion from $9.159 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $739 Mln. vs. $1.186 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $8.928 Bln vs. $9.159 Bln last year.

