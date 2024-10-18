News & Insights

Schlumberger Ltd. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.186 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.123 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.271 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $9.159 billion from $8.310 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.186 Bln. vs. $1.123 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.159 Bln vs. $8.310 Bln last year.

