Schlumberger Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $797 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $1.068 billion, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $988 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $8.490 billion from $8.707 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $797 Mln. vs. $1.068 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $8.490 Bln vs. $8.707 Bln last year.

