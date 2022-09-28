Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) P/E Is On The Mark

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.3x Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Schlumberger as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:SLB Price Based on Past Earnings September 28th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Schlumberger will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Schlumberger's Growth Trending?

Schlumberger's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 154% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 22% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.6% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Schlumberger's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Schlumberger's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Schlumberger maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Schlumberger you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Schlumberger. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

