Schlumberger Limited/nv Updates Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share (BORR)

Fintel reports that Schlumberger Limited/nv has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.57MM shares of Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share (BORR). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported owning 5.51% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.25% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share is $7.15. The forecasts range from a low of $5.89 to a high of $8.91. The average price target represents an increase of 25.25% from its latest reported closing price of $5.71.

The projected annual revenue for Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share is $744MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 21.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Borr Drilling Limited Common shares of par value $0.05 per share is 0.0188%, an increase of 212.9205%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 133.41% to 48,011,273 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds 9,089,021 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761,064 shares, representing an increase of 91.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 687.30% over the last quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) holds 5,453,993 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312,972 shares, representing an increase of 94.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 1,201.50% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC holds 2,506,183 shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,632,608 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084,910 shares, representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,287,632 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890,692 shares, representing an increase of 30.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 63.17% over the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016. The company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet.

