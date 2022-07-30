Schlumberger Limited Just Recorded A 69% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.8% to hit US$6.8b. Schlumberger also reported a statutory profit of US$0.67, which was an impressive 69% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:SLB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Schlumberger's 25 analysts is for revenues of US$27.3b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 17% to US$2.16. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.89 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$49.70, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Schlumberger analyst has a price target of US$61.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$43.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Schlumberger's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 21% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 7.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. Not only are Schlumberger's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Schlumberger following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$49.70, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Schlumberger going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Schlumberger .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.