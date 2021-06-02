Schlumberger estimates revenues over $22.5 billion for 2021

June 2 (Reuters) - Top oilfield service provider Schlumberger NV SLB.N on Wednesday estimated 2021 revenues would top $22.5 billion, as oil and gas prices recovered and the company tapped into a growing market for low-carbon technology.

The company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA margins of between 20.8% and 21.3%, according to a conference presentation, and free cash flow margins over 10%.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 81115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.