SCHLUMBERGER Earnings Preview: Recent $SLB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SCHLUMBERGER ($SLB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,680,506,801 and earnings of $0.75 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SLB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SCHLUMBERGER Insider Trading Activity
SCHLUMBERGER insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156.
- ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,000,400.
- STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,520 shares for an estimated $2,486,444.
- DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357
- GAVIN RENNICK (President New Energy) sold 26,990 shares for an estimated $1,104,430
- VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500
- APARNA RAMAN (Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer) sold 25,133 shares for an estimated $1,062,623
- HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228
- UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435
- BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SCHLUMBERGER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 745 institutional investors add shares of SCHLUMBERGER stock to their portfolio, and 677 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 12,938,082 shares (+12289.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,046,063
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 9,920,997 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,371,024
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 7,478,220 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,714,954
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 5,653,798 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,766,615
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,225,828 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,358,245
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 4,763,084 shares (+112.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,616,640
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,093,717 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,953,109
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SCHLUMBERGER Government Contracts
We have seen $2,128,796 of award payments to $SLB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SIS GIT MAINTENANCE FY25: $2,061,086
- GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK WELL REHAB AT PINE SPRINGS AND DOG CANYON: $67,709
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
SCHLUMBERGER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SLB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SCHLUMBERGER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SCHLUMBERGER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLB forecast page.
SCHLUMBERGER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $48.0 on 04/14/2025
- Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.