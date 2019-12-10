US Markets

Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

Shariq Khan Reuters
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV SLB.N said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Simon Ayat will step down in January 2020 after spending nearly 12 years in the role.

Ayat will be replaced by Stephane Biguet, who currently serves as a Vice President in the company's finance department.

Ayat will remain with the company as a senior strategic adviser to the chief executive officer for two years, the company said.

