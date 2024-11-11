Schlumberger call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Schlumberger with 26,643 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 28.73%. Jan-25 47.5 calls and Mar-25 37.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.26. Earnings are expected on January 17th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.