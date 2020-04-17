Schlumberger books $8.5 bln impairment charge, slashes dividend

Adds details, background

April 17 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV SLB.N recorded an $8.5 billion charge in its first quarter and cut its dividend by three-fourths as the world's top oilfield services provider slashed the value of some of its assets due to the collapse of oil prices.

Oil prices are currently well below the cost of production following a more than 60% plunge since January to near $20 a barrel that has forced producers to cut spending and halt drilling, clobbering demand for services offered by Schlumberger and rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

Schlumberger's international markets have been a rare bright spot and the business once again posted higher revenue, helping it weather the slump in North America.

"Looking beyond the sequential results for the quarter, our international business showed some resilience with year-on-year growth of 2% against the backdrop of an increasingly difficult operating environment," Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement on Friday.

The company's shares rose 7.5% in premarket trading.

The impairment charge led the company to report a net loss of $7.38 billion, or $5.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $421 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and credits, the company earned 25 cents per share, slightly beating analysts' average estimates of 24 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Schlumberger also cut its quarterly dividend by 75% to 12.5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.