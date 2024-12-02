Schlumberger About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SLB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/4/24, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 1/9/25. As a percentage of SLB's recent stock price of $43.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Schlumberger Ltd to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when SLB shares open for trading on 12/4/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.66 per share, with $55.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.51.

In Monday trading, Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

