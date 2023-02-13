Schlecht Stephen L. Cuts Stake in Duluth Holdings (DLTH)

Fintel reports that Schlecht Stephen L. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.69MM shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH). This represents 32.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.48MM shares and 34.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duluth Holdings is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.37.

The projected annual revenue for Duluth Holdings is $677MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12, a decrease of 69.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duluth Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLTH is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 10,485K shares. The put/call ratio of DLTH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,026K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 763K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 657K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 46.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 74.67% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 630K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 25.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 501K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

Duluth Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading offers high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. Duluth Trading provides its customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Its marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of its products in a distinctive, fun way, and its products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and 'store like no other' retail locations.Duluth Trading is committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.