SCHL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.80, changing hands as low as $39.22 per share. Scholastic Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.215 per share, with $48.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.31.

