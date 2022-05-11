SCHK Enters Oversold Territory

Markets
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHK ETF (Symbol: SCHK) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $37.95 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SCHK, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.4. A bullish investor could look at SCHK's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SCHK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.95 per share, with $47.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.98. SCHK shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day.

