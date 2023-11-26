News & Insights

Schiphol names Pieter van Oord as new CEO from June 1

November 26, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM Nov 26 - Amsterdam's Schiphol airport said on Sunday it had appointed Pieter van Oord as its new CEO for a four-year period from June 1, 2024.

Van Oord, who has managed international maritime contractor Royal Van Oord since 2008, will succeed Ruud Sondag, who has been interim CEO since Nov. 1, 2022 and will remain in office until March 1, 2024, Schiphol said.

CFO Robert Carsouw will be interim CEO from March 1 to June 1.

