Schindler upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Schindler (SHLAF) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of CHF 258, up from CHF 230. In 2025, European capital goods face slow 3% sales growth, even before factoring in tariff risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the large caps “are pricey” while electrification, marine and gold are among the few growth areas.
