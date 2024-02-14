Schindler sees slight revenue growth in 2024

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator maker Schindler SCHP.S on Wednesday forecast low single-digit revenue growth in local currency terms for 2024, barring unexpected events in a challenging environment.

The company's annual net profit was 935 million Swiss francs, beating analysts' forecast of 910.4 million francs, a poll compiled by Vara Research showed.

