SCHP

Schindler sees slight revenue growth in 2023 on real estate slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

February 22, 2023 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S said on Wednesday it expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies for 2023, citing the ongoing slowdown of the global economy, combined with the pressure on the real estate and construction sectors.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit was 178 million Swiss francs ($192 million), beating analysts' estimates of 170 million francs.

($1 = 0.9269 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.