Schindler sees slight revenue growth in 2023 on real estate slowdown

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S said on Wednesday it expects low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies for 2023, citing the ongoing slowdown of the global economy, combined with the pressure on the real estate and construction sectors.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit was 178 million Swiss francs ($192 million), beating analysts' estimates of 170 million francs.

($1 = 0.9269 Swiss francs)

