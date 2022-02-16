SCHP

Schindler reports quarterly earnings drop after challenging 2021

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Wednesday a 15% drop from a year earlier in its fourth-quarter earnings citing a mix of challenges in 2021, including supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation.

Quarterly net profit came in at 192 million Swiss francs ($208 million), beating the analysts' estimates of 184 million francs.

The company expects its 2022 revenues to grow in the range of 1% to 6%.

($1 = 0.9253 Swiss francs)

