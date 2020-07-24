SCHP

Schindler reports Q2 profit drop, cuts jobs due to coronavirus crisis

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Friday a fall in second-quarter net profit and announced around 2000 job cuts over the next two years, citing the global slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler SCHP.S reported on Friday a fall in second-quarter net profit and announced around 2000 job cuts over the next two years, citing the global slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit in April-June fell 21% to 188 million Swiss francs ($203 million), which was below last year's 239 million francs.

The company raised the lower range of its 2020 revenue outlook and now sees a 0-6% decline in sales, compared to the previous outlook of a 0-10% fall. It sees full-year net profit of 680-720 million francs, which is below the previous guidance of a net profit 20% lower than the 929 million francs reported for 2019.

($1 = 0.9247 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters